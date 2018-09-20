Create a Lego masterpiece

Dundathu's Terry Kattenberg will display his LEGO Technic at the Maryborough Brick Event.

DUNDATHU'S Terry Kattenberg has been busy building his thousands of dollars worth of Lego for the inaugural Maryborough Brick Event.

Terry will display about half of his Lego Technic vehicles, which he has been collecting for about 20 years.

"My excuse was I was buying them for my son, Connor," he laughed.

"I worked away for long stints and while I was away that would curb my boredom.

"In my collection I have more than 50 Technic vehicles but I won't be taking them all.

"I have put a certain few together to display for the event."

The Lego lover said he had been building bricks since he was a kid.

"I am the only one at home that loves Lego but my siblings are also big fans," he said.

"This is the first time I have ever showed any of my Lego collections. I have been to a couple of Brick events but never displayed."

Terry said if he had to pick a favourite it would be his Porsche, which took him three days to build.

The Maryborough Brick Event is set to showcase amazing dioramas, custom Lego creations of many talented local brick builders, like Terry, who will be exhibiting creations built entirely from popular bricks.

There will be more than 30 different exhibits on display encompassing themes from Space and Star Wars, City (with working trains), Wild West, operating Technic vehicles and much much more.

The build and play tables, along with the creation walls and the build a train play area, are expected to be extremely popular with children and adults of all ages.

Retail outlets will be offering fans all the latest in Lego products, games, merchandise and jewellery creations.

For the first time ever, exclusive VIP tours will operate on both event days guided by a Master Builder, participants will be able to get up close to all the displays, chat with the creators, receive a special event set to take home plus other exclusive items. Bookings are recommended as tours and places will be limited.

The Brick Event will be open Saturday 9am-3.30pm and Sunday 9am-3.30pm at Maryborough State High School, Kent St.

Cost for adults $14.50, children (3-15yrs) $9.50, family (two adults and three children) $53, children under 3 free.

Tickets available at brickevents.iwannaticket. com.au and at the door with cash and EFTPOS payment facilities available.