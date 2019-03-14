Creating a youthful outlook

Maryborough artist George Kirk loves working with all mediums but acrylics would be his favourite.

AT 97 George Kirk said it had taken a long time to grow young.

The third generation cattle farmer from Gayndah moved to Maryborough 20 years ago to retire and spend more time pursuing his favourite hobby - art.

In between raising 1300 brahman cattle and a family it was hard to find time for painting and drawing.

"Since I was very young I was always doing some form of art," Mr Kirk said.

"I rubbed shoulders with colourful Brisbane artist John Rigby who used to tell us always try to paint like children."

He went to war where he became good friends with the nephew of accomplished Australian artist Norman Lindsay.

"I used to draw while I was in the army for three years during World War II.

"I met Peter Lindsay - we were good mates and we worked together - I learnt a bit of water colour and drawing from him."

Mr Kirk's passion has taken him on many journeys and genres, including travelling around Central Australia with wife Peggy.

The couple rented a little house at Uluru where Mr Kirk painted and Mrs Kirk did pottery.

"I painted a lot of landscapes in pastel during that time and sold them all."

The artist said his work was experimental all the time.

"If you want to know the truth, ask the children is an old saying - they look at things as they are," he said.

"That is the attitude I have taken - I am a colourist."

His family has put his work on social media where high fashion designers from all over the world request his art.

His grand daughters introduced him to digital painting.

He has also written five books, transcribing his father and grandfather's war stories and writing stories of the bush, poetry, lyrical prose and children's stories.

"I am not conventional - I always liked Roald Dahl stories - you never know what came at the end.

"I will continue to draw, write and paint until I run out of ideas."

Mr Kirk said thinks he is going to around forever.

"I only think about what I have got to do and keep going," Mr Kirk said.