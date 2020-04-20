Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson fronts the media at Cotton Tree. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson fronts the media at Cotton Tree. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
News

Creating jobs main focus of councils during virus crisis Pushing new job initiatives Councils out on frontline

Carlie Walker
, carlie.walker@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
20th Apr 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JOB creation has been the main focus for councils across Queensland, who have come together to devise a COVID-19 battleplan to create thousands of jobs and protect local communities from the Cape to the Coast amid the evolving public health crisis.

Local Government Association of Queensland President Mark Jamieson said the $608 million Battleplan for Queensland Local Communities – which has been put to the State Government for consideration – would create more than 14,000 jobs statewide to help mitigate the impacts of the pandemic and the national public health directions and ensure the state can build back, better.

The Battleplan for Queensland Local Communities includes job-creating initiatives such as:

  • Jobs Recovery Package: A $200 million statewide job creation program modelled on the successful Works for Queensland initiative to support more than 8,000 jobs, with $100 million earmarked for the state’s southeast.
  • Green Army: A 3,000-strong workforce focused on protecting and improving the environment across the state for the benefit of sectors such as agriculture and tour
  • Local Government Apprenticeship and Traineeship Guarantee: Providing 800 new or displaced workers with a guaranteed pathway to gain critical experience and skills.

“Funding this package will enable local governments to kickstart hundreds of community-building programs to create jobs and provide essential local economic stimulus in our communities,” Cr Jamieson said. He said councils stood ready to partner with the State Government to roll out a range of stimulus measures that would enable crucial jobs to be created within months.

“Councils are already on the frontline and have been doing what they can to support vulnerable households and businesses through a wide range of initiatives, such as not pursuing outstanding rates, waiving certain fees and charges and accelerating payments to local suppliers to keep money circulating in the community,” Mayor Jamieson said.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Takeaway on the menu

      Takeaway on the menu
      • 20th Apr 2020 5:00 AM

      Top Stories

        What school looks like for returning students

        premium_icon What school looks like for returning students

        Education Teachers and students face an unprecedented start to school today with a focus on extraordinary hygiene and social-distancing measures as they return to classrooms amid...

        • 20th Apr 2020 4:56 AM
        MAYOR’S MESSAGE: We will remember we pulled together

        premium_icon MAYOR’S MESSAGE: We will remember we pulled together

        News The newly elected councillors will be sworn in today

        OUR SAY: No child should be left behind

        premium_icon OUR SAY: No child should be left behind

        News Some kids may not have access to computers, devices or internet

        Education ‘heroes’ deliver school packs

        premium_icon Education ‘heroes’ deliver school packs

        News Education youth workers have transformed into superheroes to deliver schoolwork to...