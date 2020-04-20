Creating jobs main focus of councils during virus crisis Pushing new job initiatives Councils out on frontline

JOB creation has been the main focus for councils across Queensland, who have come together to devise a COVID-19 battleplan to create thousands of jobs and protect local communities from the Cape to the Coast amid the evolving public health crisis.

Local Government Association of Queensland President Mark Jamieson said the $608 million Battleplan for Queensland Local Communities – which has been put to the State Government for consideration – would create more than 14,000 jobs statewide to help mitigate the impacts of the pandemic and the national public health directions and ensure the state can build back, better.

The Battleplan for Queensland Local Communities includes job-creating initiatives such as:

Jobs Recovery Package: A $200 million statewide job creation program modelled on the successful Works for Queensland initiative to support more than 8,000 jobs, with $100 million earmarked for the state’s southeast.

Green Army: A 3,000-strong workforce focused on protecting and improving the environment across the state for the benefit of sectors such as agriculture and tour

Local Government Apprenticeship and Traineeship Guarantee: Providing 800 new or displaced workers with a guaranteed pathway to gain critical experience and skills.

“Funding this package will enable local governments to kickstart hundreds of community-building programs to create jobs and provide essential local economic stimulus in our communities,” Cr Jamieson said. He said councils stood ready to partner with the State Government to roll out a range of stimulus measures that would enable crucial jobs to be created within months.

“Councils are already on the frontline and have been doing what they can to support vulnerable households and businesses through a wide range of initiatives, such as not pursuing outstanding rates, waiving certain fees and charges and accelerating payments to local suppliers to keep money circulating in the community,” Mayor Jamieson said.