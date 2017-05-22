CREATIVE: Husband and wife coming to town to teach art

A HUSBAND and wife who are both professional artists will visit the Fraser Coast next month to share their knowledge of creating paintings.

Lucy and Barry McCann teach and create art in their studio in Armidale, New South Wales, but are often on the road to gather subject matter for their painting or teaching art groups.

The two have participated in many joint and group exhibitions, winning several awards and they have been finalists in some of Australia's most prestigious art competitions.

Their work has been widely exhibited, published and collected.

Bette Phillips, owner of the Wide Bay Gallery which organised the visit of the couple, said the workshops would be held between June 1 and 4, with Barry to hold workshops regarding acrylic painting on June 1 and 2 and Lucy to host the watercolour workshop on June 3 and 4.

The workshops will be held in the conference room of the Blue Shades Motel in Ferry Street, Maryborough.

Ms Phillips said all the materials for the workshops had already been purchased, with the gallery looking forward to the couple's visit.

It will cost $550 for artists to take part in Barry's acrylic workshop and $550 for Lucy's watercolour workshop.

Ms Phillips said there would be a slight discount for those who wanted to do both.

The cost of doing both workshops was $1090.

Ms Phillips said the cut off date for deposits had passed but anyone who was eager to be part of the workshops could be squeezed in.

The couple will also act as judges for the Maryborough Art Society's annual exhibition during their visit.

To find out more or to book a spot in a workshop, call 4122 1858.