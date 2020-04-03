Creatures on hand in virtual classroom

Zoo to You owner Jodie Creek with Ebony the black headed python. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS

IT'S nature - but not as you know it.

With school students forced to stay home during the coronavirus crisis a Cairns wildlife educator has found a novel way to bring the great outdoors inside, with a new program she hoped would inspire a generation of backyard "explorers".

Jodie Creek operates Zoo to You, which performs wildlife demonstrations at schools, day cares and events around the Far North, but has been forced to halt operations amid COVID-19.

So mum-of-three Ms Creek decided now was the time to launch her latest venture - Australian Wildlife Education - a virtual classroom filled with snakes, lizards, sugar gliders and a full menagerie of native animals beamed directly into people's homes.

"All our live shows have been prerecorded, there will be information about animals, projects for kids to do … you'll see birds, frogs, lizards, turtles, crocs, insects and marine animals as well.

Ms Creek said there would be both a parent and teacher portal on the website to subscribe, likely ready to launch within a fortnight. The link to the website will be posted in the Facebook group, or is at www.australianwildlifeeducation.com.