‘Credit where it’s due’: MP says closing state right choice

MEMBER for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien is prepared to give credit where it's due.

The Federal member said closing Queensland to at risk areas is the right thing to do.

His comments came as Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced Queensland would declare Greater Sydney a COVID-19 hotspot and Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders called for the state to close its borders again.

"I support any directive or health advice from the chief medical officers who are the experts and who are there to keep us safe," Mr O'Brien said.

"The government needs to adapt to changing circumstances and I give credit where it's due.

"If we are to live effectively with COVID-19 until we have a vaccine it's highly likely we will see the strengthening and easing of restrictions as hot spots emerge and then diminish."

That doesn't mean he isn't worried about the impact border closures are having on jobs.

"I am deeply concerned about Wide Bay's economy which relies heavily on tourism and hospitality, so it's imperative that everyone follows the recommended health measures including social distancing and good hygiene practices to keep people safe and avoid further restrictions that would risk livelihoods," Mr O'Brien said.

"These protections have been brought in for a reason.

"It's incredibly stupid of anyone who thinks they can break the law risking their own health and jeopardising the health of others.

"Those girls who caught the virus and brought it into Queensland are paying the price for their stupidity both health-wise and financially, and anyone thinking about doing anything like it must think again.

"The damage they have done through their dishonest actions could have cost their own lives and the lives of others, and it has already done untold damage to our Queensland economy."

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said decisions about borders were made the State Government.

"The decision to close the border in Queensland to people from Sydney is entirely a decision for the Queensland Premier," he said.

"The Federal Government continues to focus on the health response to COVID-19, as well as supporting businesses to stay open and keep people in jobs."