The mouth of Tooan Tooan Creek is being opened up to make sure it is ready for the storm season.
News

Creek mouth opened up as storm season approaches

Carlie Walker
24th Nov 2020 3:30 AM
AS THE storm season approaches, the mouth of Tooan Tooan Creek is being opened up in preparation.

"The sand naturally builds up at the mouth of the creek where it can block the flow of stormwater and tides," Fraser Coast Regional Councillor Denis Chapman said.

"To ensure that the creek is ready and will flow during the storm season, the council needs to remove the sand."

The project was due to start on Monday and take up to three days, weather permitting.

"The sand will be stockpiled on land near the All Abilities Playground for a few days and will then be used at high priority beach nourishment locations or taken to the council's stockpile area on Booral Road for use at a later date."

Beach access walkways beside the creek may be closed while the earthmoving equipment is on the beach.

"We ask residents to be aware that the equipment is on the beach and that trucks will be moving between the creek mouth and the Seafront Oval extension," Cr Chapman said.

"We urge residents to avoid the area if they can while the work is underway."

fccouncil storm tooan tooan creek
