Creepy find in woman’s hungover selfie

A hungover woman sent a selfie to her pals - but failed to spot a creepy intruder lurking in the photo.

Olivia Nunn posted the photo of her looking worse-for-wear in a hoodie to the group chat after a boozy night out.

But her horrified pals realised she wasn't alone in the picture and were quick to tell unwitting Olivia, who lives in Middlesbrough, England.

Olivia Nunn posted this selfie to her pals unaware she wasn't alone. Picture: Jam Press.

Lurking in the hood the reveller had shoved on for comfort was a massive spider just inches from her eye.

Olivia's friends were left in hysterics by the nightmare ordeal and posted about the photo on Twitter.

Grace Graham wrote: "Nearly 24 hours later I still cannot get over Olivia sending a hungover selfie in the group chat and there's a spider just chilling in her hood."

The picture has since racked up more than 47,000 likes and 3700 comments by equally horrified social media users.

Despite leaving Twitter users horrified, Olivia said she wasn't bothered by spiders. Picture: Jam Press.

One said: "My soul would have left my f***ing body omfg."

Another wrote: "Would set myself on fire."

While a third said: "It's the fact it's got her trapped in there like Ryan Reynolds in Buried. Nowhere to run.

"Can't take the hood down, can't move, can't blink, nothing."

Luckily Olivia wasn't too freaked out by the huge creepy crawly - telling her concerned followers: "Feel fine tbh spiders are my friends."

She isn't the only person to find they have been joined by a massive spider.

Last year, terrified Laree Clarke told how she returned home in Australia to find an enormous huntsman spider the size of a saucepan in her living room.

A Townsville resident posted photos of this giant spider she spotted in her house. Picture: Facebook.

Ms Clarke posted two photos of the giant arachnid on the Bluewater News Townsville Facebook page, along with a message that read: "Is there anyone that could remove this from my house?? Now!??"

Commenters were quick to voice their horror and sympathy at the visitor, which Ms Clarke described as "about the size of your hand".

"It's her house now," one commenter said, with another agreeing the humans should just "move out or something".

"Probably easier to burn your house down at this point," said another.

However, a number of group members took the huntsman's side, with some suggesting "that spider is your friend" and "it's cute, you should call it Fluffy".

After several legitimate offers of help, Ms Clarke later updated the post to say the spider had been safely removed from her home.

Part of this article first appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced with permission

Olivia had been on a night out with pals. Picture: Jam Press.