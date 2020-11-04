Creepy phone pest sentenced for making offensive calls

A SERIAL offender who makes creepy phone calls to strangers has faced Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Jason David Currey, 36, pleaded guilty to three counts of using a carriage service to harass or cause offence when he appeared in court this week.

The court heard Currey had called several Bras N Things stores across the state and told the women who answered the phone he liked to touch himself in women's bathrooms.

On one occasion, he called back and asked the woman if she would "actually call police".

One another occasion, he told the woman who answered the phone he liked to go into female fitting rooms.

He then rang back and told her, "I go into female toilets, can you report me? That's what I do".

In a third call, made to another Bras N Things store, he told woman he like "hiding in change rooms and perving on girls".

Police attended Maryborough Correctional Centre, where Currey was serving a prison sentence after making similar phone calls.

It was his second prison sentence in relation to such matters.

The court heard the phone calls in question had been made before Currey was sentenced to jail time for the previous offences, taking place during the time period corresponding to his previous charges.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler said that placed the current offences before the court in a different light, as the calls had not been made in the time frame after Currey had been released from prison.

In previous court appearances, Currey had also made crude remarks to women answering the phone at various businesses.

In July, when being sentenced for the offences that would see him serve a term of imprisonment, the court heard Currey had set his phone to private and called multiple businesses, telling women who answered the phone he was wearing his sister's lingerie and asking if they were wearing lingerie.

If a man answered the phone, he would hang up.

Police were called to a Hervey Bay shopping centre in response to claims Currey was in the toilets telling staff members they could "observe him ejaculating".

During this appearance this week, the court heard Currey was "ashamed" for making the calls and didn't know why he did it.

He was getting counselling and Currey and his wife were discussing how he could be prevented from making the calls, the court heard.

Currey had discussed with Telstra a possible PIN number that would prevent him from offending.

The court heard Currey's wife was wheelchair-bound most of the time and it had been a detriment to her when he was previously imprisoned.

Mr Fowler said he must take into account the fact that offences of a like nature committed in the same period had otherwise been dealt with.

Currey was fined $1500 and convictions were recorded.