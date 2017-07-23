Crewman winched from bulk carrier near Bay after falling ill

Man flown to hospital after mustering accident near Tiaro

UPDATE: Teenager airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

Two treated after car and motorbike collide

A SERIOUSLY ill man has been winched off the deck of a bulk carrier in Fraser Coast waters on Saturday morning.

The Chinese crewman was suffering abdominal pain when the Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopter came to his aid.

LifeFlight medical personnel had been in contact since Friday with the ship's crew who made an emergency call regarding the illness of one of their crew.

The ship tracked closer towards the Queensland coast overnight and the decision was made to airlift the patient to hospital as soon as possible.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter flew from Bundaberg to Hervey Bay airport just after 9.30am Saturday morning and refuelled to enable them to stay airborne for longer.

The rescue helicopter crew located the Oceana bulk carrier 130km off the coast of Hervey Bay.

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Aircrewman Chris Jowsey said the mission went smoothly.

"It was ideal conditions to perform the winch from the vessel, the seas were calm and thankfully there wasn't much wind," Mr Jowsey said.

Once the Bell 412 helicopter was over the bulk carrier, the crew winched the flight intensive Care Paramedic as well as another rescue crewman down to the deck of the vessel.

They then provided medical care to the patient, a man in his early 30s.

He was placed in a harness and winched on board the rescue helicopter.

After the patient and RACQ LifeFlight crew had been winched back on board the rescue helicopter, they flew to Hervey Bay Hospital, where the patient arrived in a stable condition.

The bulk carrier Oceana continued on its voyage to Newcastle.