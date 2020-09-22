BREAKING: Crews at scene of fire burning near M’boro

CREWS are at the scene of a vegetation fire that started southwest of Maryborough on Tuesday.

The fire, located at Yerra, started about 3.20pm near Harris Rd and Yerra Rd.

Seven fire crews are fighting the blaze, which is currently posing no threat to property.

Smoke is affecting the area and residents are being asked to close windows and doors and keep medications nearby if suffering from respiratory conditions.

Motorists are being asked to drive with caution.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they should contact triple-0.