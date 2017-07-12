Crews attend gas leak near Maryborough hotel

Under-fire Pies coach has no plans to walk away

FIRE crews were called to the scene of a gas leak on the corner of Ellena St and Adelaide St about 2.15am on Wednesday.

A spokesman for Queensland Fires and Emergency Services said a broken pipeline was located and isolated by crews while a gas examiner worked at the scene to contain the incident.

The spokesman said the pipeline appeared to be damaged where digging had taken place.

The spokesman said crews monitored gas levels and made sure it did not reach dangerous amounts.

The damaged area was isolated and repaired, the spokesman said.