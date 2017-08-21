Crews battle Boonooroo Plains fire into wee hours

BEN Collingwood remembers seeing the flames light up the night sky when fire crews were called out to a blaze at Boonooroo Plains.



The Wide Bay Motor Complex president, who is the leaseholder of the property where the fire broke out, said the crews and himself worked into the early hours of Sunday morning to contain the blaze.



The fire ignited just after midnight yesterday, covering an area of 40ha near Maryborough Cooloola Rd.



Mr Collingwood said the flames reached about six metres high.



"We got a call out after midnight asking to open up the property for the firies," Mr Collingwood said.



"It was a vegetation fire in the quarry area.



"Crews built up and managed it through to the early hours of the morning, and we were wrapping up the day by stamping it down."



About 11 crews were called out to the fire over Sunday.



Mr Collingwood said the blaze appeared to be deliberately lit, which he said was a "nuisance".



He said it was lucky no properties in the area were under threat.



"A lot of volunteer hours and manpower goes into controlling these fires when lit... it's disappointing to see," he said.



"The only concern we had was the potential of the fire getting into other areas, but we managed to bring it down."



A second fire broke out on Torbanlea Pialba Rd and Leos Rd in Walligan after 11.20am yesterday, with at least five crews called out.



Fire crews managed to contain the blaze by the afternoon.



A spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said casual spotovers and a patrol were continuing around Boonooroo Plains to monitor the situation.



The spokeswoman said residents need to ring 000 and make sure they take the proper precautions if a fire breaks out.



A smoke hazard was put in place for residents and motorists driving in the area.

