Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fire crews have contained a blaze south of Maryborough
Fire crews have contained a blaze south of Maryborough Tom Daunt
News

Crews battle fire south of Maryborough

Blake Antrobus
by
26th Jul 2018 5:15 PM

ABOUT 14 fire crews were required to bring a grass fire near Pioneers Rest, near Maryborough, under control on Thursday.

A spokesman from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said the blaze broke out near Mungar Rd and Royal Oak Rd about 11.30am.

Firefighters constructed containment lines and commenced backburning to bring the blaze under control through the afternoon.

The fire was contained by about 4.34pm.

A smoke haze was present around Pioneers Rest during the containment.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Bay's Superfish starts national championships with a bang

    premium_icon Bay's Superfish starts national championships with a bang

    Swimming Keith Ashcroft fired a warning to his School Sport Australia Swimming Championship rivals with a blistering personal best time in his first event.

    • 26th Jul 2018 5:24 PM
    VIDEO: Watch recovery after bus and plane bogged on Fraser

    VIDEO: Watch recovery after bus and plane bogged on Fraser

    News The perils of beach and high tide have claimed another victim

    Hervey Bay teen Curry named for state cycling team

    premium_icon Hervey Bay teen Curry named for state cycling team

    Cycling & MTB Col Curry will represent Queensland's under-17 cycling team.

    Stylish thief took accessories to 'complete the look'

    premium_icon Stylish thief took accessories to 'complete the look'

    Crime The Maryborough woman has fronted court.

    • 26th Jul 2018 6:25 PM

    Local Partners