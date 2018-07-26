Crews battle fire south of Maryborough

Fire crews have contained a blaze south of Maryborough

Fire crews have contained a blaze south of Maryborough Tom Daunt

ABOUT 14 fire crews were required to bring a grass fire near Pioneers Rest, near Maryborough, under control on Thursday.

A spokesman from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said the blaze broke out near Mungar Rd and Royal Oak Rd about 11.30am.

Firefighters constructed containment lines and commenced backburning to bring the blaze under control through the afternoon.

The fire was contained by about 4.34pm.

A smoke haze was present around Pioneers Rest during the containment.