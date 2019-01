Urban and rural fire crews battled a grass fire near Burralong Dr in Wondunna last night.

Urban and rural fire crews battled a grass fire near Burralong Dr in Wondunna last night. Amanda Moore

FIVE fire crews fought a grass fire spanning about 400m in Wondunna.

The fire broke out about 5.20pm yesterday and was inaccessible by urban crews near Burralong Dr.

East Booral and Nikenbah rural firefighters joined urban crews to have the northern, western and southern side of the blaze out by 7.22pm.

The eastern flank was completely out by about 9pm.

No property was under threat.