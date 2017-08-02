Crews called to another grass fire in early hours of morning

CREWS were called to another grass fire overnight in a similar spot to the fire where children were allegedly seen leaving on Tuesday.

Fire fighters headed to Charles St in Pialba about 4.30am on Wednesday after reports of a fire.

When they arrived a small area of grass was burning in the area.

They put the fire out within about 15 minutes.

It comes after children were reportedly seen leaving an area where a grass fire broke out on Alice St in Hervey Bay about 11am on Tuesday.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services station officer Jason Fothergill said they had the fire out in about ten minutes.