Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Bruce Hwy reopens after Land Rover explodes in flames

Maryborough senior fire fighter Paul Sanders dampens down a burnt out Land Rover after it went up in flames on the Bruce Highway south of Tiaro.
Maryborough senior fire fighter Paul Sanders dampens down a burnt out Land Rover after it went up in flames on the Bruce Highway south of Tiaro. Queensland Fire and Emergency Se
Amy Formosa
by

 EMERGENCY crews were called to a car fire on the Bruce Highway near Tiaro. 

Maryborough fire fighters got to the scene, about 500m south of Tiaro, just after 10.30am.  

When crews arrived the Land Rover was well alight and the driver, believed to be in his 40s, was out safe. 

The remains of a burnt out Land Rover after it went up in flames on the Bruce Highway south of Tiaro.
The remains of a burnt out Land Rover after it went up in flames on the Bruce Highway south of Tiaro. Queensland Fire and Emergency Se

Police closed the northbound lane of the highway for about an hour while the area was made safe. 

<<FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL EMERGENCY STORIES HERE>>

It's believed the driver smelt smoke coming out of the engine area before the car went up in flames. 

The car, which is a write-off, was on the side of the highway when crews arrived. 

Related Items

Topics:  bruce highway car fire fcfire fcpolice

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Fancy a slide at WetSide? Adults will be able to join the fun

Fancy a slide at WetSide? Adults will be able to join the...

THERE is light at the end of the tunnel for the opening of WetSide’s new waterslides.

Early learning centre open to families on weekend

OPEN HOUSE: The community is invited to learn more about Miguel Maestre's healthy and delicious early learning menu at Paisley Park centres on December 2.

Get to know Miguel Maestre's childrens menu at Paisley Park.

Lady Mary winds up on city walls

Brisbane artist Nigel Nigel Zschech was commissioned by the Maryborough Mural Project committee to airbrush the Our World mural onto the Telstra building near Queens Park.

History splashed on Maryborough buildings

Teen model hopes to inspire others at runway debut

NO LIMITS; Urangan teen Mason Clarke.

He is not letting his disability get in the way of his dreams.

Local Partners