Bruce Hwy reopens after Land Rover explodes in flames

EMERGENCY crews were called to a car fire on the Bruce Highway near Tiaro.

Maryborough fire fighters got to the scene, about 500m south of Tiaro, just after 10.30am.

When crews arrived the Land Rover was well alight and the driver, believed to be in his 40s, was out safe.

Police closed the northbound lane of the highway for about an hour while the area was made safe.

It's believed the driver smelt smoke coming out of the engine area before the car went up in flames.

The car, which is a write-off, was on the side of the highway when crews arrived.