It didn't take long for Maryborough fire crews to reach the scene of a blaze on Sunday night.

A fire had started when food was left on a stove in John Lane, one street away from the fire station.

Emergency crews attended the scene about 10.45pm after triple-0 was called after the fire alarm went off.

A spokesman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said crews got to the scene quickly and no one was injured.