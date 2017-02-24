Crews called to car fire in Hervey Bay

FIRE crews were called to a car fire in Hervey Bay.

It's unknown how the 2007 Mazda sedan caught fire.

Barker St in Point Vernon was blocked off while crews extinguished the fire by 7.30pm on Thursday.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said someone tried to put the fire out with a garden hose before crews arrived on scene.

The street was open by 7.43pm.