Crews called to car fire in Hervey Bay

Amy Formosa
| 24th Feb 2017 8:40 AM Updated: 8:55 AM

FIRE crews were called to a car fire in Hervey Bay.

It's unknown how the 2007 Mazda sedan caught fire.

Barker St in Point Vernon was blocked off while crews extinguished the fire by 7.30pm on Thursday.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said someone tried to put the fire out with a garden hose before crews arrived on scene.

The street was open by 7.43pm.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  car fire fcfire

