CREWS were called to a motorbike fire at a Pacific Haven.

The owner was working on his motorbike when a small fire started about 4.30pm on Monday.

Crews were called to the property soon after.

When they arrived on scene the owner had the fire out.

It is a timely reminder from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services to ensure correct fire extinguishers are on standby when working with fuel.

