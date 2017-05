A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said fire crews were called to the scene to absorb about 150 litres of diesel from the road following the crash.

A DUMP truck and car collided at the roundabout on the corner of Beach Road and Boat Harbour Drive on Thursday morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said fire crews were called to the scene to absorb about 150 litres of diesel from the road following the crash.

Fraser Coast Regional Council was also called to add extra saw dust to the area and to help in the clean-up.

No-one was hurt.

The crash happened about 6am.