Crews conduct emergency drills ahead of whale season

Marine Rescue Hervey Bay conducted emergency practice drills with tourism operator Whalesong on May 29.

Marine Rescue Hervey Bay conducted emergency practice drills with tourism operator Whalesong on May 29. Annie Perets

ANYTHING can happen while on the water and our tourism operators are making sure they can handle emergencies ahead of whale season.

Whalesong Cruises conducted emergency drills on Tuesday with the help of Marine Rescue Hervey Bay, working through scenarios including man overboard, a sinking vessel and fire on board.

Marine Rescue Hervey Bay conducted emergency practice drills with tourism operator Whalesong on May 29. Annie Perets

A dummy named Duncan weighing 90kg was thrown into the ocean and retrieved as part of the man overboard situation.

Marine Rescue Hervey Bay conducted emergency practice drills with tourism operator Whalesong on May 29. Annie Perets

Marine Rescue Hervey Bay vice commodore Jill Barclay said scenarios such as sick passengers were the regular real-life norm locally, but it was important for crews to be prepared for emergencies.

Marine Rescue Hervey Bay conducted emergency practice drills with tourism operator Whalesong on May 29. Annie Perets

"The crew on Whalesong did really well in their communication by keeping everyone informed,” Ms Barclay said.

"All the whale boats have to test their emergency drill procedures every year.”