FIRE crews have attended the scene of a caravan fire that broke out on the Bruce Hwy at Glenwood near Arborten Rd.

The fire had spread to nearby grass when crews arrived just after 10pm on Friday, according to a spokesman from the police service.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be confirmed.

A spokesman from Queensland Fire and Rescue said it took about 10 minutes for an urban fire crew and rural appliance to extinguish the flames.