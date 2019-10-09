Crews fight to protect solar farm

BIG BLAZE: Emergency service crews are fighting at large bushfire at Cherwell, near Howard.

A BUSHFIRE was last night continuing to rage at Cherwell, but after a long day of battling the blaze, crews had managed to put containment lines in place.

The fire started about 1pm on Monday and continued to burn throughout yesterday.

Water-bombing was carried out by helicopters will bulldozers put in fire breaks.

A spokesman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said fire crews had worked to protect a nearby solar farm.

About noon, two water-bombers flew over the site, with the fire front moving in a southerly direction.

Police were also on scene directing traffic as smoke at the scene increased, the spokesman said.

Late in the afternoon containment lines were put in place with graders and bulldozers widening the fire break.

But 22 crews remained at the scene of the fire yesterday afternoon.

On Monday nearby residents were being advised to stay up to date and decide what action to take if the situation changed.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Fire crews also had to attend two other blazes on the Fraser Coast yesterday,

Two crews were tasked to a vegetation fire at Eds Place in Burrum Heads, but the fire was quickly brought under control.

The other fire was at Eli Waters near Endeavour Way and Ibis Boulevard.

One crews attended the scene, quickly extinguishing the blaze.