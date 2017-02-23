Crews fight two fires in three hours, one suspicious

CREWS were called to two grass fires in a matter of an hour.

Firefighters from Torquay were called to a fire on Chancillor Dr in Urraween just before 4pm on Wednesday to fight a grass fire before they were called to a bigger blaze in bushland at Eli Waters.

Torquay Fire Station Officer John Pappas said the second fire required the assistance of rural crews from Nikenbah and Dundowran.

Crews had the blaze out by 7pm.

It is being treated as suspicious.

"The fire was a slow burning bush fire," he said.

It is the second fire in a matter of a week being treated as suspicious.

A bushfire in Urangan endangered a property just over a week ago.

There were reports of children playing within the area and it was being treated as suspicious.

Residents are being advised to be vigilant during the dry weather and to call Triple Zero (000)