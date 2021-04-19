Crews fighting swamp fire burning on Fraser Coast

Smoke from a swamp fire at Burrum Heads has led to a warning being issued by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services on Monday at 5.21pm.

Four crews are currently at the scene.

A video has been shared on social media showing bats fleeing from the blaze.

The fire is burning near Riverview Drive.

Motorists are being urged to drive with caution and if smoke is affecting you, close the windows and doors and keep respiratory medication nearby.

Originally published as Crews fighting swamp fire burning near Bay