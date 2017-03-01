Reported as bbq fire but turns out to be car explosion

IT was called in a gas barbecue on fire and when crews arrived they witnessed a car in flames.

A witness thought it was a gas barbecue on fire at the park when she heard loud bangs after an explosion at Heritage Park on Aldridge St in Maryborough.

TOP FRASER COAST STORIES

Retired Bay magistrate looks back on most shocking cases

How a 19yo became her own boss after dropping out of school

Family man downloaded 921 disgusting images

Young mum found dead in bushland

There was a BBQ at the park but when fire crews arrived, a silver holden commodore station wagon was well alight.

Maryborough Fire Station officer Adrian Massingham said when they arrived on scene about 9pm, the car was fully engulfed with flames.

Fire fighters had the blaze out in ten minutes.

It's believed the car was abandoned.

Queensland Police Service was also on scene and are investigating.

Police are investigating.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.