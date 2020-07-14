Crews on scene at Fraser Coast bushfire

Queensland Fire and Emergencies services have seven crews on scene.

Queensland Fire and Emergencies services have seven crews on scene.

A VEGETATION fire is currently burning near the Bruce Highway, Six Mile Rd West and River Rd, Glenorchy.

Seven Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are on scene.

The fire is under control and is posing no threat to property at this time.

Nearby residents may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the afternoon.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call Triple 0 immediately.