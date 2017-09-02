26°
Crews placed at risk when fires deliberately lit

There are fears a good percentage of the fires on the Fraser Coast have been deliberately lit.
Carlie Walker
by

POLICE believe "a good percentage" of the blazes firefighters have battled this week were deliberately lit.

Detective Senior Sergeant David Briese said investigators were treating many of the fires in recent weeks as suspicious.

There have been troubling signs of suspicious involvement, including fires that were unattended when emergency crews arrived and multiple ignition points.

Area Training Support officer Ross Stacey said rural firefighters were frustrated, not only because they had to leave work and family when blazes have broken out, but also because fires could quickly become dangerous and were a risk to property, the public and the crews.

"Fires can develop very quickly and take hold very quickly," Officer Stacey said.

He said the outbreak was concerning for the community as the fire season was yet to officially begin.

In the last week there have been fires in Craignish, Churchill Mine Rd and Walligan, Dundathu and Dunmora.

The Walligan fire alone burnt through the equivalent of 33,000 average sized house blocks in three days.

Officer Stacey said a fire could quickly spread from a forest area to people's properties, putting homes and people at risk.

"With a little bit of wind and heat, a fire can be very hard to control," Officer Stacey said.

Hervey Bay Senior Sergeant Kevin Thomson confirmed police were investigating the fire on Peterson Rd in Craignish, which they believed was suspicious.

"It's currently unsolved," he said.
 

Fraser Coast Chronicle
