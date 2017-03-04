Seven crews now fighting Burrum Heads fire

5PM: FIREFIGHTING efforts are continuing at a blaze near Burrum Coast National Park.

There are now seven crews at the scene.

Queensland Fire and Rescue Service released the following statement at 4.45pm.

Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are on scene at a vegetation fire burning near Lilly Pilly Drive, Burrum Heads (north of Maryborough).

Firefighters are constructing fire breaks and conducting backburning operations.

Residents in the Burrum Heads area may be affected by smoke throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

Residents are advised to close windows and doors and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they should contact Triple Zero (000) immediately.

4.30PM: There are now seven emergency crews responding to a fire at Burrum Heads.

The vegetation fire so far is located near the Burrum Coast National Park

Firefighters first responded at 2.55pm.

There are two vehicles on scene and another five en route to the blaze.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are responding to a fire near Burrum Heads.

Residents are advised to close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.