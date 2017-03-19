Evacuation, firefighter injury after bowls club fire

AN ELECTRICAL fire at Hervey Bay Bowls Club left a firefighter in hospital.

Hervey Bay Fire Station was called to what was initially believed to be a fire at Fraser Coast Top Tourist Park at 11.15pm on Friday.

Firefighters were on the scene within two minutes to find the bowls club's electrical switchboard alight.

"We had to wait for Ergon to isolate power before we could suppress the fire," Station Officer John Pappas said.

Three crews - two from Torquay and one from Craignish - remained at the scene until about 1am, while police evacuated the park.

Investigators attended the club on Saturday. While investigations continue, the cause is initially understood to be an electrical fault.

A firefighter sustained minor injuries and was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital for observation. He was released hours later.