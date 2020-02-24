Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The fire reportedly broke out inside the bathroom at the Fraser Rd home just after 6am.
The fire reportedly broke out inside the bathroom at the Fraser Rd home just after 6am. Stuart Cumming
Breaking

Crews rush to hinterland house fire

Ashley Carter
by
24th Feb 2020 7:18 AM | Updated: 9:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE people have been assessed by paramedics after a fire broke out inside a Beerwah home this morning.

Two firefighting crews, police and paramedics were called to the Fraser Rd home just after 6am after the blaze reportedly started in the bathroom, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said.

When crews arrived smoke was issuing from the single-storey home but the building was not fully involved. The blaze was out by about 6.35am and firefighters remained to ventilate the house.

Three people were assessed at the scene but did not require further treatment, a Queensland Ambulance Service representative said.

Paramedics remain on standby while firefighters make the area safe.

The QFES spokesman said a fire investigation unit had been notified.

More to come.

beerwah fraser rd house fire queensland fire and emergency services
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NZ company lands Bay airport upgrade tender

        premium_icon NZ company lands Bay airport upgrade tender

        News An overseas company will complete the major upgrade works scheduled for Hervey Bay’s airport.

        Dan and Steph’s signature recipes to hit supermarket shelves

        premium_icon Dan and Steph’s signature recipes to hit supermarket shelves

        News ‘We really thought about what people like to eat.’

        M'boro RSL presidency decided

        premium_icon M'boro RSL presidency decided

        Breaking The Maryborough RSL has a new sub-branch president

        Designing change for those who need it most

        premium_icon Designing change for those who need it most

        News Caroline Minnegal’s unique design will take pride of place at an iconic Fraser...