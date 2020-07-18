Menu
Crews are battling a blaze at Dundathu.
Crews are battling a blaze at Dundathu.
Five bushfires burning across Fraser Coast

Carlie Walker
by
18th Jul 2020 3:00 PM
FIVE bushfires are currently burning across the Fraser Coast region.

Seven vehicles are at the scene of a bushfire on Peridge Rd, Dundathu.

The fire started on Saturday morning.

In Nikenbah, a fire is burning on Booral Rd.

The fire started about 2pm and three vehicles are at the scene.

Crews are fighting a fire at Dundathu.
Crews are fighting a fire at Dundathu.

At Mungar on Boundary Rd, two crews are on their way to a vegetation fire that started about 1.40pm.

One crew is at the scene of a fire at Gundiah on Bauple-Woolooga Rd.

The fire started at 12.24pm.

A fire has also been reported at Talegalla Weir at Banksia Rd.

The started at 8.37am.

