Five bushfires burning across Fraser Coast
FIVE bushfires are currently burning across the Fraser Coast region.
Seven vehicles are at the scene of a bushfire on Peridge Rd, Dundathu.
The fire started on Saturday morning.
In Nikenbah, a fire is burning on Booral Rd.
The fire started about 2pm and three vehicles are at the scene.
At Mungar on Boundary Rd, two crews are on their way to a vegetation fire that started about 1.40pm.
One crew is at the scene of a fire at Gundiah on Bauple-Woolooga Rd.
The fire started at 12.24pm.
A fire has also been reported at Talegalla Weir at Banksia Rd.
The started at 8.37am.