A fire is burning at Nikenbah.

Fire crews are at the scene of a grassfire burning near Hervey Bay.

The fire is burning near Nikenbah at Doolong South Rd.

The fire is posing no threat to property at this time.

Residents are urged to keep windows and doors closed and medications nearby if suffering from respiratory conditions.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, call triple-0.