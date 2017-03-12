Crews sent to multiple Fraser Coast fires over weekend

Eliza Wheeler Full Profile Login to follow

SMOKE is expected to be seen around parts of Maryborough on Sunday after fire crews conducted a hazard reduction burn in St Helen's on Saturday night.

Flames could be seen near Lawson St about 7.30pm on Saturday, but QFES media has confirmed the fire was under control.

Following the driest February on record for Maryborough, fire crews are monitoring a vegetation fire burning near Lilly Pilly Dr at Burrum Heads, which started on March 4.

South of Maryborough, two separate bushfires on Maryborough Cooloola Rd near Tin Can Bay are also being monitored.

A QFES spokesman in Maryborough told the Chronicle there was currently no fire ban in place, but the fire danger rating for the Wide Bay and Burnett regions, including the Fraser Coast, is expected to remain high until Wednesday.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted possible showers for Maryborough and Hervey Bay from Tuesday, but top temperatures are expected to stay above 30 every day this coming week.