Crews to start work on $5m Coast road projects

Crews will be out in force across the Fraser Coast from next week, with $5 million to be spent on improving the region’s roadways.

The projects are part of the State Government’s $50 billion infrastructure guarantee for Queensland, Assistant Minister Regional Roads and Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said.

New asphalt will be rolled out on the Bruce Highway south of Torbanlea, Maryborough-Hervey Bay Road, Torbanlea-Pialba Road and Maryborough-Cooloola Road.

“Because our community continues to manage the health impacts of COVID-19, the Palaszczuk Government is able to get on with the job of creating jobs and better roads for the region,” Mr Saunders said.

“We’re building trains Maryborough, have funding locked in for the Saltwater Creek and Tiaro Bypass Bruce Highway upgrades, and this additional funding is helping to support jobs in industries like construction at a time when we need them most.”

Member for Hervey Bay Adrian Tantari said the Palaszczuk Government had awarded the roads package to Colas Queensland, with crews from their Urangan facility to deliver the suite of works.

“It’s great to see works for the Fraser Coast being delivered by crews right here from the Fraser Coast,” Mr Tantari said.

“To minimise disruptions for those who regularly drive these roads, work will be carried out overnight.”

Work will take place between 5pm and 5am, Sunday to Thursday, on two sections of the Bruce Highway, south of Torbanlea.

On Maryborough-Hervey Bay Road, Torbanlea-Pialba Road and Maryborough-Cooloola Road, work will take place between 8pm and 5am, Sunday to Thursday.

Lane closures and reduced speed limits will be in place, and motorists are urged to follow traffic controller directions.

Mr Tantari said the works were expected to be complete by April, weather permitting, and thanked the community for their patience while local crews got the job done.

For more information, contact Transport and Main Roads on 1300 728 390 or bundaberg.office@tmr.qld.gov.au.