UPDATE: A 26-year-old woman has been taken to Maryborough Hospital after a car verse motorbike crash.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the motorcyclist suffered abrasions to the arms and legs.

She was taken to hospital as a precaution.

No-one else was hurt.

EARLIER: THE driver of a car has collided with a motorcyclist on Walker St in Maryborough.

The crash happened just before 10am.

Emergency crews are on their way to the scene.

