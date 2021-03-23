Menu
The Cavaliers Cricket Club celebrate winning the Fraser Coast premiership.
Cricket captain already eyeing next premiership after win

Carlie Walker
23rd Mar 2021 1:00 PM
The Cavaliers have only just won the Fraser Coast senior cricket competition – but captain Luke McCully is already thinking about winning another premiership.

The Hervey Bay team took on their rivals the Ausrocks on the weekend in the grand final.

The teams had been evenly matched throughout the season, McCully said.

The clubs had been the top two performers throughout the year and were deserving of being in the final.

McCully said it was the club’s first premiership in about six years and at just 21, it was special to lead his team to a win in the grand final.

“It’s something I’ll never forget,” he said.

Paul Stanton was a standout performer, scoring 50 runs and taking three wickets.

Tim Tester scored a vital 30 runs.

McCully said he’d been playing since he was 8 or 9.

At first it was the competitiveness of the game that he enjoyed, but now it’s the sense of mateship.

“It’s the social side, getting to hang around 10 of your mates,” he said.

“They’re all great blokes.”

McCully is looking forward to beginning the defence of the premiership later this year.

“I’d be lying if I said I hadn’t thought about going back to back,” he said.

