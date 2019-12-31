Cricket club makes pitch for celebrations

FIREWORKS TO GO OFF: A fireworks display is on the cards at Maryborough Cricket Club tonight, to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

THE Maryborough Cricket Club will be swapping fours and sixes for live music and glowsticks on tonight.

New Year's Eve festivities are expected to get under way at the Newtown Oval in Ariadne St from 5pm.

There will be something for the whole family.

Food vendors, raffles, a buffet at the Hat Trick Bistro, free children's entertainment and a fireworks display are all on the cards to help usher in 2020.

One Sly Dog will also be at the grounds to provide live music.

Bookings for the buffet are essential.

It will cost $30 for adults and $15 for children under 12.