CRICKET WEEKEND ACTION

Cavaliers batsman Tom Kidd picks this delivery up off the pitch.Photo: Alistair Brightman

CRICKET: The Fraser Coast Cricket team was bundled out of the Wide Bay Goodchild Shield by Bundaberg Cricket Association in a tight 23 run encounter.

Bundaberg won the toss and elected to bat first on a pitch that showed some difficulty to score runs on.

Bundy opener Michael Loader top scored for his team with 74 (98) and second top score was Louis Myers-Macdonnell with 35 (43).

Isaac Kelsey was the best bowler for Fraser Coast taking 4/65 of 10 overs.

Fraser Coast captain Dan Beatty said the bowlers and fielders did well to restrict the Bundy batsmen.

“We did well to keep them to 225 runs and it was hot tough conditions in the field. The bowlers and fielders worked hard in the field,” Beatty said.

It was Fraser Coasts turn to bat and despite several batsmen getting off to a good start they couldn’t carry on to chase down the runs required to win.

Thomas Kidd scared more than a run ball with 73 (71) and Beatty played a middle order captain’s knock with 40 (64).

It wasn’t enough to get the runs required to win to be all out for 203 of 44.4 overs.

“We had our chances to win but lost wickets at the wrong time and put pressure back on ourselves,” Beatty.

“Bundy have a good winning culture and took the game away from us and it was a lot closer than the final score shows.”

In the Fraser Coast Cricket local competition Round Three: Tinana 238 def Cavnish 116, Past Grammars 6/273 def 8/184, Cavaliers 5/190 def Australs 9/163 and Bushrangers Blue 8/210 def Bushrangers Gold 108.