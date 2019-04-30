Menu
James Faulkner’s Instagram post was picked up around the world. Pic: AAP
Cricket

Faulkner ‘boyfriend’ post sparks worldwide media frenzy

30th Apr 2019 9:31 AM | Updated: 9:31 AM
Former Australian cricketer James Faulkner has moved to clarify a social media birthday post led people to believe he was gay.

Faulkner's supposed revelation prompted news stories across the world to react after he posted a picture of himself with his mother and another man.

"Birthday dinner with the boyfriend … and my mother," Faulkner wrote on Instagram.

He then added the hashtag "Togetherfor5years".

The post quickly attracted hundreds of replies, with apparent messages of support from former state and national teammates including Glenn Maxwell - who wrote "great courage".

 

 

However Cricket Tasmania has contacted NewsCorp, saying the story regarding Faulkner's sexuality was not true.

Cricket Australia has also moved to clarify the post, revealing the man Faulkner was having dinner with was in fact his business partner.

Faulkner had edited his initial Instagram post, adding "(best mate!)" after "boyfriend".

The social media post was quickly picked up by international news sites, and led news sites in India.

 

