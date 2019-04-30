Cricketer speaks out about ‘gay’ post

James Faulkner has come out as gay.

AUSSIE cricket star James Faulkner has clarified a post he made on social media that was misinterpreted and then slammed for its insensitivity.

The 29-year-old posted a picture on Instagram of his birthday dinner with his mother and a man he said was his "boyfriend". Faulkner also suggested in the caption they had been together for five years and posted on Twitter about it.

However, the all-rounder later added the words "best mate" in brackets to his Instagram caption so it read: "Birthday dinner with the boyfriend (best mate!!!) @robjubbsta and my mother @roslyn_carol_faulkner ❤️❤️❤️ #togetherfor5years."

Faulkner later clarified his post with another message on Instagram, saying he is not gay.

"There seems to be a misunderstanding about my post from last night, I am not gay, however it has been fantastic to see the support from and for the LBGT community," Faulkner wrote.

"Let's never forget love is love, however @robjubbsta is just a great friend. Last night marked five years of being house mates! Good on everyone for being so supportive."

Cricket Australia also issued a statement apologising if anyone was offended.

"Cricket Australia does not consider the social commentary this morning from James Faulkner to be a joke, nor does James," a CA spokesperson said.

"His comment was made as a genuine reflection of his relationship with his business partner, best friend and house mate of five years.

"James and CA are supportive of the LGBQTI community and recognises coming out can be an incredibly emotional time. The post was not in any way meant to make light of this and, though the support from the community was overwhelming and positive.

"Cricket Australia apologises for any unintended offence."

Faulkner, who has played one Test and 69 ODIs for Australia and plays for Tasmania, received messages of support when it was thought he was publicly coming out as being in a same-sex relationship. Fellow cricketers also praised his "courage".

Aussie limited overs star Glenn Maxwell commented on Faulkner's post, saying: "Happy birthday mate! Great courage."

Ex-Australian fast bowler Brett Lee wrote: "Good on ya mate. Have a lovely birthday Jimmy."

Former Test quick Shaun Tait also said: "Great courage mate, bet u feel better. Happy birthday."

People on social media were firstly impressed with Faulkner's move, saying it gave "hope" to other gay athletes and would be a "great support to young LGBTI sports (and other) people".

But the tide quickly turned once the truth emerged about Faulkner's post.