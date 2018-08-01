Menu
Police allegedly located a fresh water crocodile at a Pialba address on July 28.
Crikey! What a find! Crocodile allegedly found at house

Annie Perets
by
1st Aug 2018 5:43 PM
POLICE were left feeling snappy after a freshwater crocodile was allegedly discovered at a Pialba home during a drug raid.

Officers found the baby-sized critter inside a fish tank in a shed at the rear of the St Andrews Dr home.

The search warrant, executed on Saturday at about 6.10pm, also uncovered marijuana and drug utensils.

A 41-year-old man was questioned in relation to the discovered items.

He was offered a drug diversion program, and was subsequently charged.

Along with an on-the-spot $652 fine, the man was issued with an infringement notice for keeping or using an unlawfully taken protected animal.

The Nature Conservation Act 1992 states it is an offence to take a protected animal unless the person a person is authorised to do so.

The charge can be defended if it is proven that the animal was taken in the course of a lawful activity that was not directed towards the taking, or that it could have not been reasonably avoided

He is due to appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on August 16.

