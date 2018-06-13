Crim willingly dobs himself into more trouble

FINDERS keepers is a motto Daniel Mark Simpkin abides by.

He was walking on the Hervey Bay's Esplanade when he randomly stumbled upon hundreds of dollars in different currencies, a passport, bank cards, a phone, and other personal items.

The 35-year-old thought it was his lucky day and bagged the finding, but the opportunistic approach ended in his arrest.

Simpkin pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court to five charges, including taking tainted property and drug possessions.

He appeared in court by video from jail after spending 20 days in custody.

The court heard Simpkin stopped at two banks after his find to exchange the currency - which included American and Euro dollars - but staff at both reported him to police.

A search of Simpkin's Hervey Bay home uncovered the other treasures he found that day, along with marijuana seeds, a water pipe, and a home-made bomb.

The items had allegedly ended up on the Esplanade from a burglary at a camper van.

He was on a suspended sentence during this offending.

Simpkin was sentenced to six-months jail and given immediate parole, and fined $600.

The loose-lipped criminal decided to confess to the court about more wrongdoings in relation to the incident.

After his case was finalised, he told Magistrate Stephen Guttridge he had also made transactions on the credit cards he had found.

"I did get them off the Esplanade, that's a true fact," Simpkin said.

"I did use them."

Police prosecutor Kathryn Stagoll noted there may be more charges on the way as a result of this information.

"Well, we'll see you in court," Mr Guttridge told him.