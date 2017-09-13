Crime is 'out of control' under the Premier: Opposition

LNP Shadow Police Minister Tim Mander said the first rule of government, and any leader, was to keep communities safe.

THE State Opposition says crime rates across the Fraser Coast and Bundaberg are "out of control" under Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.



Wide Bay Police District figures show unlawful entry has increased by 10 per cent, car theft and hooning by a staggering 26.6 per cent, assaults by 19.5 per cent and DV breaches by 18.7 per cent over the past year.



LNP Shadow Police Minister Tim Mander said the first rule of government, and any leader, was to keep communities safe.



The Premier said the State Government had increased the police budget and the number of police on the beat.



But Mr Nicholls said crime across the Wide Bay Police District is getting out of control under the State Government.

"People are sick to death of the approach taken by Annastacia Palaszczuk with regards to law and order and her inability to keep them safe.

"We know that Labor is soft on crime and it is no wonder that violent crime is increasing and youth crime has reached breaking point.

"Bundaberg and Fraser Coast residents are less safe under Annastacia Palaszczuk because she has absolutely no plan to deal with the revolving door of justice, expect to give criminals free passes."

Mr Mander said the latest Queensland Police Service figures showed unlawful entry across the region had increased by 10 per cent over the past year.

He said car theft and hooning had increased by a staggering 26.6 per cent, assaults by 19.5 per cent and DV breaches by 18.7 per cent over the same period.

"A Tim Nicholls-led Liberal National government will Build a Better Queensland - under our plan, families will be safer," he said.

"Under the LNP crime rates dropped across the board with nearly 700 fewer assaults, around 7000 fewer homes and businesses broken into, more than 2000 fewer cars stolen and more than 400 fewer robberies in 2014.