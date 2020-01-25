Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Crime scene declared after Gold Coast factory blaze

by Emily Halloran
25th Jan 2020 7:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating what caused a two-storey Gold Coast factory to go up in flames in the city's north last night.

Emergency services were called to the food preparation building on Binary Street in Yatala about 11.10pm after it went up in flames.

Seven firefighter crews attended and extinguished the blaze.

They were able to stop the fire from spreading to other buildings.

The building was unoccupied by the time emergency services arrived.

No one was injured.

A crime scene has been declared with scientific officers attending the scene this morning to determine the cause of the blaze.

Police are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam vision prior to the fire to contact police.

Investigations are ongoing.

If you have any information contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

crime fire yatala

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Armed suspects behind bars

        premium_icon Armed suspects behind bars

        News Officers believe the motive behind the alleged string of crimes was to support Mr...

        WIN keeping regions in news cycle

        premium_icon WIN keeping regions in news cycle

        News Regional Australia will be at the forefront of the news agenda when Sky News on...

        Artists awards music to their ears

        premium_icon Artists awards music to their ears

        News JUNIOR Arts and Cultural Person of the Month Award December winner Claire Malouf...