Police at the scene of a stolen crashed taxi on Three Mile Road near the Bruce Highway south of Maryborough.
CRIME: Search for taxi thief who ran at Tinana continues

Carlie Walker
16th Jul 2019 12:01 AM
POLICE are still searching for a man who allegedly crashed a stolen taxi down an embankment before running from the scene in Tinana.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police said no one had been charged in relation to the incident and police were still investigating.

The yellow and black taxi was stolen from outside a Clayfield home about 7am on May 3.

It was later located travelling north from Tiaro towards Maryborough, using the GPS device inside the vehicle.

The man lost control of the vehicle at the intersection of Three Mile Rd and the Bruce Hwy while attempting to evade police before fleeing the scene.

