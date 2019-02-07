CRIME: Spate of break-ins across Hervey Bay overnight

HERVEY Bay police were kept busy overnight, with a series of break-ins across Hervey Bay.

Pialba's post office fell victim to thieves about 2.15am on Thursday.

The culprit, or culprits, smashed their way through the front door of the business, stealing a quantity of mobile phones.

Hervey Bay Florist on Bideford St was also targeted.

Damage was caused to the front door of the business, which allowed entry into the shop.

A Samsung tablet was stolen.

Attempts were also made to break into Torquay Butchery.

But when damage was caused to the door, the alarm went off and the offender fled the scene.