Crime spikes in small Fraser Coast towns

Police statistics show several types of crime spiked in Howard and Tiaro last year.

Police statistics show several types of crime spiked in Howard and Tiaro last year.

REPORTED offences nearly doubled in Howard last year.

The town recorded 428 offences between January and November 2019 – up from 242 during the same period in 2018.

The Chronicle has analysed crime statistics, as reported on the MyPolice Queensland website for the period January to November 2019.

Some 23 domestic violence order breaches were recorded in the first 11 months of last year. Just 14 were recorded between January and November 2018.

Sexual offences tripled from five in 2018 to 15 last year.

Two robberies were reported in 2019, compared to zero offences in the 2018 period.

Drug-related offences increased by nearly 300 per cent in the town during the period under review.

Some 88 offences were recorded in Howard between January and November last year in comparison to the 31 in 2018.

A total of 72 traffic-related crimes were committed in 2019 – a significant increase from the 37 in 2018.

In Tiaro, the number of reported offences increased by eight to 285 during the first 11 months of 2019.

There were 15 assaults in this time, compared to 12 in the same period the year before.

Eight sexual offences were recorded in 2019 – double the number reported in 2018.

No robberies were recorded in the town during either 2018 or 2019.

Some 82 drug-related crimes were committed last year which was 40 more than the January to November period in 2018.

Traffic-related offences decreased from 29 in 2018 to 25 the following year.