News

CRIME SPREE: M'boro duo accused of brutal attack

Carlie Walker
by
11th Oct 2019 10:55 AM
A WILD crime spree near Gladstone ended in the arrest of two Maryborough people.

The pair, a 39-year-old man and 17-year-old girl, were charged over a range of offences, including a brutal attack on a 62-year-old man.

A police spokesman said about 7.45am on Wednesday, police were alerted to reports of a car driving on the Bruce Highway in a dangerous manner.

The two people allegedly crashed the car before making their way to a farmhouse on Calliope River Rd in West Stowe.

They allegedly entered the home, violently assaulted the 62-year-old and stole his car.

The two allegedly crashed the vehicle into a police car before resisting arrest.

The police spokesman said the man who was assaulted had been left with considerable injuries to his hip and spine.

He was transported to Rockhampton Hospital.

The spokesman said the two had allegedly committed a range of offences in Maryborough before driving to Gladstone.

He said he did not know why the two had travelled to the area.

The Maryborough pair accused of the crimes were charged with a number of offences, including robbery with violence and grievous bodily harm.

The man appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Thursday.

He was remanded in custody and will appear again in December.

The girl will be dealt with under the Youth Justice Act.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

